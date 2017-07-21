Dance group bring creativity into care homes for residents

A Northamptonshire dance group, which is touring county care homes, will showcase their talents in Daventry today.

The intergenerational project features dancers in an interactive show performed by young children and their families, taking place at Longlands Specialist Care Centre, in London Road at 11am.

Wriggle Dance Theatre’s latest project, funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Compton Fund and in partnership with Shaw Healthcare and St Crispin’s Retirement Village, will see eight community volunteers, from 9 to 57 years old, visit the care home as well as those in the north of the county.

The performance will incorporate elements for the residents to watch, and moments to interact with the performers, utilising creative movement, singing and props.

The show will be themed on the sense of touch, and how it connects people to the world.

It is hoped that the project will encourage creativity and social interaction for the residents living in the homes.

The eight community volunteer performers are parents and their children of different ages, as well as seven dancers and a musician.

Lucy Knight, from Wriggle Dance Theatre, said: “This project aims to brighten the day for service users of residential care homes.

“It will benefit both the elderly residents and community volunteers, as the groups come together to move and interact together in a shared creative experience.

“We will contribute to improving quality of life for these residents, increasing their sense of well-being by allowing participants to explore movement as well as watch others perform.

“Using props as a stimulus it will improve social interaction and will be an opportunity for creativity and self-expression.”

Jane Harris, of Shaw healthcare, added: “We’re very excited to be working in partnership with Wriggle Dance to bring their exciting performances to Shaw’s care homes.

“Initiatives like these make them a welcoming and nurturing environment, putting residents at the heart of the care.

“Social interaction and regular activities are vital when providing community care, and I have every faith that our residents will embrace and enjoy the upcoming performances.”