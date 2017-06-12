Dance date at Royal Albert Hall for Daventry’s LoveBallet students

Talented dancers from LoveBallet in Daventry took to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall in London to perform Stars in The Round.

Nearly 60 dancers travelled to London for the performance, which was their tribute to George Michael.

Lorraine Day, principal of LoveBallet, said: “They performed their piece in front of thousands and danced beautifully on stage.

“It was a wonderful experience for the pupils to dance in such an iconic venue in the Round; it is something parents and pupils will always remember and we are very proud of our dancers.”

Lorraine has just started up an ‘Inclusive Dance Class’ for disabled children and those with special needs.

“We run various classes across Northants, but have a large school in Daventry at Nene Hall, The Grange. We teach ballet, modern, street and acro gym in Daventry, but have always wanted to branch out to offer our lessons across the board and be inclusive to those with special needs and disabilities.”

The first lesson took place on Tuesday at Nene Hall.

For more information about LoveBallet Dance Company and the classes it offers visit www.loveballet.co.uk or email Lorraine@loveballet.co.uk