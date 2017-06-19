Trial preparation underway at Northampton Crown Court for Daventry men charged with murder of Stuart Hutchings

Two men from the Daventry area charged with murder appeared in Northampton Crown Court for plea and trial preparation this morning.

David Barnes, 28, and Craig Turner, 25, are alleged to have driven at a motorcycle being ridden by 22-year-old Stuart Hutchings, from Northampton, who was very badly injured following the road traffic incident on May 18.

Originally the men were arrested on grievous bodily harm charges, however, following the death of Mr Hutchings some days later, the charges were changed to murder.

Following legal argument this morning, the case was adjourned until a later date.