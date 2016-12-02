Terrified woman woke up to find burglars in her house in Northampton - who pretended they were there to fix leak

A woman who woke up from sleep to find two burglars in her house in Northampton, forced the raiders to scarper when she started screaming.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in The Scarplands, Duston, sometime between 6.20pm and 7pm on Monday, November 14.

A woman woke up to find two men in her house and a police spokeswoman said that one of them then "told her to turn the taps on" pretending they were there to fix a leak.

The victim tried to get the offenders to leave, at which point they became aggressive and demanded money.

The spokeswoman said: "When the victim began screaming, the offenders made off."

However, cash and jewellery were stolen from the home.

The offenders were white, wore dark clothing, were around 6ft tall and of a stocky build. They were wearing dark beanie style hats with a logo on the front of the hat, black gloves and a black scarf covering their faces apart from the eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.