Police investigating claims Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account was hacked arrest Northants man

A Northamptonshire man has been arrested on suspicion of hacking Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account.

The 35-year-old was arrested under the Computer Misuse Act and was taken into custody on Saturday night at a south London police station.

Earlier today, a spokesman for the Met Police confirmed specialist officers were investigating claims in the Sun newspaper that Miss Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambrdige, had had images taken from her iCloud account.