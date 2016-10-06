Police have released a CCTV image showing the moments before a speeding driver fatally hit a cyclist

Northamptonshire Police have today released an image showing the moments before a cyclist was hit in a fatal collision.

Aaron Leggett, aged 25 and of Timken Way, Daventry, was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years earlier this week, after pleading guilty to causing the death of 28-year-old cyclist Dumitru Gonta by careless driving.

The fatal crash happened shortly before 4pm on May 7 2015. Dumitru, who had just left work, was cycling across Prospect Way in Daventry when Leggett , who was driving a Nissan Skyline at 48mph in a 30mph zone, collided with him. At the point of impact he was driving 42mph.

Leggett, who was a mechanic, had been working on the car and had taken it out for a test drive.

Dumitru was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, but on May 18 2015 he died as a result of his injuries.

Leggett was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, given an 18 month driving disqualification and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work. He was also instructed to pay £600 towards prosecution costs, and a £100 victim surcharge.