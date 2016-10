Items on a Daventry play park were set alight by vandals.

The incident happened overnight on Thursday, October 14, on the Spider Park play area, close to Arnull Crescent.

A swing and nearby bin were set alight. The bin was destroyed, while the swing had its seat burnt away.

Northamptonshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101, or to talk anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.