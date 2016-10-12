Northants Police has received a “number of calls” about people dressing as clowns this week

Northants Police has warned people in the county about the effects of ‘clowning around’.

Police forces across the country have been inundated with calls from the public about the so-called ‘killer Clown’ craze.

A spokesman for Northants Police said the force had received a number of calls in the past few days regarding people dressing up as clowns in various locations across the county.

Chief Inspector Ash Tuckley has warned people in the county to be aware of the effect their behaviour can have on people scared of clowns.

He said: “Dressing up as a clown in itself is not illegal and of course we have Halloween coming up so people will be out and about having fun. However, I’d like people to be aware of the effects their behaviour can have on others.

“Many people can become genuinely frightened or feel threatened if approached or spoken to by a stranger dressed as a clown, particularly if that approach is in any way aggressive. That, in itself, may be considered an offence, so I would like to warn anyone who is ‘clowning around’ that they could potentially find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

Mr Tuckley said every incident reported to the force was investigated and officers would seek a prosecution when offences have been committed.