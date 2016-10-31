Man raided Northamptonshire children’s clothing store after smashing his way through door

A thief stole children’s clothes worth more than £1,200 after smashing his way into a shop.

Police say that CCTV footage shows the offender smashing the double-glazed front door of a children’s clothing shop in the Sponne Centre, in Towcester, some time between 3.40am and 3.50am on Monday October 24.

Some of the items stolen from the shop

He then targeted the Joules brand clothing which were stuffed into a black bin liner.

The offender is described as white and he was wearing a white puffa jacket with a distinctive logo on the upper arms of sleeves.

Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.