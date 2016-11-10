Man and woman who allegedly robbed a man they met on a night out in Northampton were captured on CCTV

CCTV images have been released of a man and a woman who may have befriended a Northampton man during a night out - only to violently assault him and steal goods from his house.

After a night out in the town on Wednesday, August 17, the victim returned to his home in Marriott Street with two people he had met earlier in the evening. While at home, the victim was allegedly assaulted by one of them and knocked unconscious.

This woman is believed to have been involved in a robbery in Marriott Street in August.

Electrical goods and other items were also stolen from the property.

Officers would like to speak to the man and woman pictured, who they think may have information about the incident.

Anyone who recognises them is being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The alleged incident happened between 10pm on Wednesday, August 17 and 5am on Thursday, August 18.

