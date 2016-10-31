Man, 25, seriously injured in a crash on the A428 in Northamptonshire

A man was taken to hospital with serious injures in the early hours of Sunday morning following a crash.

The crash on the A428 near Long Buckby happened at about 12.20am yesterday (Sunday, near the junction with the B5385, when a green Ford Mondeo travelling towards Rugby was in collision with a black Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Mondeo, a 25-year-old man from Rugby, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 27-year-old man from Northampton, sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, are asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.