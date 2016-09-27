Search

Investigation team targeting online paedophiles in Northants has seen a 330 per cent increase in cases

Northants Police has a team dedicated to trageting online paedophiles

The head of a Northants Police team that targets online sexual predators says there has been a “330 per cent” increase in the number of cases in the past two years.

