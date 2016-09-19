IN COURT: Who has been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

AUGUST 2

Joanne Dey, age 30, of Swale Drive, Northampton, caused a nuisance to the public by repeatedly calling an ambulance, laying in

the middle of the road

outside the hospital causing a risk to yourself and others including emergency services; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Wasting police time by a false report that a crime had been committed; community order made.

Emma Thacker, aged 31, of no fixed abode, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; no separate penalty. Assault; jailed for four weeks concurrent. Assault by beating; jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. Assaulted a police officer; jailed for four weeks consecutive. Assaulted a police officer; jailed for four weeks concurrent. Failed to surrender to custody; jailed for one week consecutive. Overall length of sentence, 13 weeks.

AUGUST 3

Allan Dalton, aged 32, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Lee Sambrooks, aged 38, of Talavera Close, Daventry, damaged a dishwasher to the value of £20; court order made, fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Tomas Kiburys, aged 24, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, used violence to enter premises; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Algernon White, aged 53, of Portland Place, Northampton, had a kitchen knife with a blade of seven and three quarter inches in a public place without good authority; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

AUGUST 4:

Brian Drew, aged 60, of Highfields, Towcester, in charge of a vehicle with a breath test reading of 138mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 10 months.

Stephen Stenning, aged 37, of Alexander Court, Northampton, burglary where he stole electrical items and jewellery; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for trial.

Michael Howard, aged 40, of Junction Road, Northampton, stole hairdressing products; community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Lianne Bright, aged 23, of no fixed abode, stole a quantity of clothing worth £47 from Primark; fined £60, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Carl Gamble, aged 25, of Althorp Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £320, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85, banned from driving for four months.

Paula Welford, aged 44, of Walmer Close, Duston, fraudulently obtained services from a veterinary practice; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85, compensation of £28 and costs of £85.

Naomi Woodward, aged 34, of Candleford, Woodfields, Northampton, stole numerous fragrances, nail varnish items, skin make-up, hair items and Calvin Klein underwear worth £581; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £15 and costs of £200.

Darren Brown, aged 31, of Spencer Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £135, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, compensation of £100 and costs of £100.

Olegs Ivanovs, aged 54, of Teesdale Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 67mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; jailed for 20 weeks, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115, banned from driving for 46 months.

Richard Prescott, aged 43, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, stole two electric shavers worth £320 belonging to Sainsbury’s; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Use of threatening words or behaviour; community order made. Commission of a further offence while on a conditional discharge for theft; no adjudication. Similar offence relating to theft of electrical items and fragrances worth £325.25; community order made.

AUGUST 8:

Lisa Duffy, aged 43, of Station Road, Cogenhoe, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstance; pleaded guitly, sent to Crown Court for sentence. Similar charge relating to HRMC tax credit; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence. Similar offence relating to Council Tax; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence. Similar offence relating to Housing Benefit; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Ciprian-Ion Curelaru, aged 36, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 63mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months. No insurance; fined £120. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £40.

Joanne Dey, aged 30, of Swale Drive, Northampton, damaged a microphone; conditional discharge for 12 months; ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20, compensation of £25 and costs of £85. Assault; ordered to pay compensation of £75.

Alexander Gregoriou, aged 26, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 50mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

David Kehoe, aged 43, of Brockhall Close, Kingsthorpe, used a fuel card to make unathorised fuel purchases; jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay compensation of £4,532.05.

Peter Nixon, aged 46, of King Style Close, Crick, driving while banned; community order to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for four months. No insurance; no separate penalty. No test certificate; no separate penalty.

Sarah Franklin, aged 29, of Harding Terrace, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; no adjudication, dealt with original offence, ordered to pay costs of £100. Had an item in connection with theft; jailed for two weeks. Stole aftershave, perfume and electrical items to the value of £101.99 from Boots; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Stole meat worth £12 from the Co-Op; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Stole four steaks and cleaning products from the Co-Op; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Stole assorted items worth £30 from Asda; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Stole meat worth £30 from Waitrose; jailed for two weeks. Stole meat and bananas from Waitrose; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Failed to surrender to custody; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Stole perfume from Boots; jailed for two weeks consecutive. Overall length of sentence, 20 weeks.

Glenda Robinson, aged 47, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, failed to notify Northampton Borough Council about changes in circumstances relating to housing benefit; conditional discharge for 24 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Joanne Boyce, aged 20, of South Oval, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Helder Deoliveira, aged 37, of Cyril Street, Northampton, stole four bottles of alcohol worth £86 from Asda; jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Samuel Duval, aged 19, of William Road, Long Buckby, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 74mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £180, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Chloe Miller, aged 21, of Whittlebury, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 96mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Robert Murphy, aged 44, of Evans Close, Daventry, stole £1,592 belonging to Badby Park Limited; committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £955.61.

Callum Johnson, aged 24, of Crestwood Close, Northampton, grievous bodily harm; pleaded guilty and sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Adam Mawby, aged 31, of St Peter’s Square, Northampton, had a knife in a public place without good reason; jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Michael McCann, aged 33, of Dun Roamin Park, Whitfield, near Brackley, damaged a glass window worth £620 belonging to Pizza Rolla; ordered to pay compensation of £750.

Danielle Mullan, aged 30, of Flaxlands Court, Northampton, used threatening or insulting words or behaviour; pleaded guilty, sent to Crown Court for sentence. Commission of a further offence while on a suspended sentence for assault; pleaded guilty.

AUGUST 10

Nicholas Taylor, aged 31, of Pit Field Close, Bozeat, assault; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £150. Damaged leggings worth £8; community order made. Drink-driving with a breath test reading of 42mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; community order made, banned from driving for 12 months.

Zunaid Bobat, aged 18, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, stole money; community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay compensation of £36. Damanged a windowsill, community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Assault by beating; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sebastian Curtis, aged 37, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, damaged a door; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £620. Assault by beating; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sam Seal, aged 27, of Manning Road, Moulton, harassment; court order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85.

William Smith, aged

30, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, approaching a person in breach of a court order; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a

victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85. Sent two unwanted takeaways to an individual in breach of a court order; conditional discharge for 12 months.

Jamela Funiwe, aged 37, of Bective Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £500, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and compensation of £50 and costs of £300. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; no separate penalty. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £100.

Kieron Taylor, aged 47, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, broke into a house and stole two computer games; pleaded guilty and sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Jadel Chabvuta, aged 42, of Adelaide House, Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £454; further time to pay.

Emily Hall, of Barley Hill Road, Northampton, non-payment of £1,116.67; further time given to pay.

Samantha Head, aged 25, of Arborough View Court, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £802; further time ordered to pay.

Bev Newham, aged 53, of Trafalgar Way, Daventry, non-payment of fine of £604; further time to pay ordered.

Syed Hussain, aged 43, of Ringway, Briar Hill, Northampton, stole a car; fined £320, ordered to pay costs of £85. No insurance; fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

AUGUST 11

Michael Killick, aged 30, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, used or threatened unlawful violence; community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Damaged a lampshade worth £100; community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60, compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Gemma Line, aged 38, of Elizabeth Way, Earls Barton, failed to notify Northampton Borough Council of changes relating to housing benefit; no separate penalty; failed to declare children were no longer living with you with a view to obtaining a tax credit; jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. Dishonestly made a false statement relating to claiming housing benefit; jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months consecutively to previous offence.

Jasmine Clinton, aged 31, of Cutler Close, Kingsley, stole a car; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20, compensation of £274,09 and costs of £85.

Anthony Seaman, aged 27, of Spelhoe Stret, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £60 and ordered to pay costs of £105. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Colton Thornhill, aged 39, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, stole Oral B toothbrushes worth £130 belonging to Home Bargains; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20, compensation of £130 and costs of £100. Stole meat worth £12 belonging to BP Garage; conditional discharge for 12 months and pay compensation of £12.

Steffon Chambers, aged 27, of Tamar Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Darren Howkins, aged 34, of Marlow Road, Towcester, made off without paying for £15.01 of fuel; jailed for four weeks consecutive suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80, compensation of £15.01 and costs of £220. Made off without paying for £25.03 of petrol; jailed for four weeks consecutive suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay compensation of £25.03. Drug-driving, jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, banned from driving for 30 months. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; no adjudication, dealt with original offence. Stole meat worth £99; jailed for four weeks consecutive suspended for 24 months.

Norma Ward, aged 67, of Valley Road, Little Billing, Northampton, made a false statement to Department for Work and Pensions relating to pension credit; pleaded guilty and sent to Crown Court for sentence.