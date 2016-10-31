Fresh appeal for information launched after elderly couple assaulted in Daventry

Police have re-appealed for witnesses to an assault on an elderly couple to come forward.

The 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were walking home from an evening out in the early hours of Sunday October 16 along the old railway path between a wooden footbridge and Shakleton Drive when the incident took place.

At about 1.30am police say they were approached by three men who grabbed at the gentleman’s bag, trying to take it from him. The victim held onto the bag but was assaulted, sustaining injuries to his body and head. The female victim was also assaulted, sustaining facial injuries.

The couple were taken to hospital for treatment but returned home the following day.

The offenders were all men, wearing dark coloured clothes, aged between their late teens and early 30s and one was about 6ft tall.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.