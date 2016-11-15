Former Northamptonshire commissioner to face crown court judge today over alleged data breach

Previous Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Adam Simmonds is due to appear in front of a judge in London today to face charges of disclosing personal data about an MP.

Adam Simmonds is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court this morning for a plea and case management hearing.

The former commissioner is alleged to have knowingly or recklessly breached the Data Protection Act by disclosing information about Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place between November 2013 and May 2014.

