Daventry man who covertly filmed teenage girl avoids jail

A Daventry man who covertly filmed a teenage girl has been given an 18-week suspended prison sentence.

Philip Templeton, aged 50, of Hardwick Hall Way, Daventry appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

The court heard Templeton used his iPhone to record the girl. The girl noticed the mobile phone and police were alerted.

Templeton, who represented himself, said he was “sorry” and “understood what he had done was wrong”.

District Judge Tim Daber sentenced Templeton to 18 weeks in jail, suspended for a year. He must also complete a 30-day rehabilitation order and pay court costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £115.

He will have to notify police of his address for the next seven years.