Couple ‘in their 70s’ attacked in Daventry while out walking, police reveal

A couple aged in their 70s were attacked while out walking in the early hours in Daventry, police have reported.

Northamptonshire Police published the information on its Twitter account last night.

“Assault on couple in their 70s on the ‘Black path’ or old Railway bridge in Daventry at 1am 16/10/16. Ring 101 or crime stoppers,” the tweet said.

Sgt Sam Dobbs, based in Daventry, added last night: “Cmon good folk of Daventry. This was a despicable attack on senior citizens. Help us flush out the offenders for some justice. Who was this?”

Northamptonshire Police has been approached for more information and said a statement would be released later today.