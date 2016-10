An elderly couple were assaulted in Daventry as they walked along a footpath.

The couple, who are in their 70s were on the old railway footpath, also known as the 'black path' when at around 1am on Sunday morning they were attacked.

Northamptonshire Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, or giving information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.