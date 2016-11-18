CCTV footage released of men police are hunting in connection with village burglary

Police are releasing CCTV footage of two people they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged burglary at a farm.

Burglars broke into Winwick Farm, Winwick, near Crick, and stole a safe and its contents, including jewellery.

The property was targeted by thieves on Monday, November 2 between 11.45am and 2.45pm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the two men in the footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times mentioned above.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.