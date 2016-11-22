Car dealer who lied about the vehicles he sold is ordered to repay £35,000

A car salesman who was jailed for lying about the cars he sold has been ordered to repay £35,000.

Spencer Hannon, 40, and from Rushden, was convicted in September 2015 of defrauding 24 customers by giving them false information about the tax and MOT status, warranties, sale prices and history of vehicles they bought from his businesses in Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

Hannon has now been ordered to pay £35,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, including more than £28,000 in compensation, following a hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

A Northamptonshire County Council Trading Standards investigation found Hannon had failed to disclose that vehicles he sold had been insurance write-offs, promised to tax and MOT cars but instead pocketed the money, and failed to honour warranties when customers reported faults with vehicles they bought from him.

Hannon was also said to have been aggressive towards customers who complained about poor quality cars he had sold them.

He has been given three months to pay, or he is liable to serve nine months in prison for non-payment.

Cllr André Gonzalez de Savage, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for public protection, strategic infrastructure and economic growth, said: “Spencer Hannon’s dishonest business practices have earned him not only a three-year prison sentence but also a court order to repay £35,000 of his ill-gotten gains. This really does prove that crime doesn’t pay.

“Trading Standards will not hesitate to take action against anyone found to be engaged in unfair trading.

“If you have concerns about suspicious business trading, you can report it by phoning the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”