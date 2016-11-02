Burglar takes personal items from Northamptonshire village home

People are being asked to keep an eye out after a number of items were stolen from a property in Creaton.

Between midnight and 3am on Thursday October 27 a property in Highfield Park was broken into.

A number of items including a black velvet handbag with a flower on the front and an antique tea caddy (pictured) as well as bank cards, cash and car keys were taken.

Anyone with information about the items or who may have witnessed the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.