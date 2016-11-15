BREAKING NEWS: Man dies following collision with a tree on M45 near Rugby

A motorist was killed during a crash on the M45 near Dunchurch this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident between the A45 and junction one of the M45, eastbound, shortly before 1.30pm today (Tuesday).

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene, as well as Warwickshire Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered a car that had suffered serious damage in collision with a tree.

“The driver, a man, was found to be in cardiac arrest and police had already commenced CPR.

“Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support but unfortunately it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.