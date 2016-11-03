BREAKING NEWS: Life sentence for murderer who attacked man in Corby KFC

A man has been handed a life sentence today (Thursday) for murder after he left an man with serious head injuries after an attack at a KFC restaurant.

Ashley Palmer, 33 and of Moss Walk, Corby, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon to be sentenced.

Ashley Palmer has been sentenced for murdering a man at the KFC outlet in Oakley Road, Corby

Palmer was originally charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) after leaving 38-year-old Bernard Farrell, of Birmingham, in a critical condition following the attack at the KFC in Oakley Road, Corby on November 3 last year.

Mr Farrell suffered serious head injuries in the attack which happened shortly after 7pm. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry for treatment, but he died 10 days later and Palmer’s charge was changed to murder shortly afterwards.

Palmer had denied the murder charge, but a jury unanimously found him guilty in September following a trial.

In the last few minutes, a judge has given Palmer a life sentence with a 12-and-a-half year minimum term.