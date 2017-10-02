Crick men’s kayaking challenge will help people with cancer

Crick men Clive Vick and Mike Roberts have covered a mammoth 400 mile journey in a kayak.

They were joined by Hastings friend Alan Vidler for the challenge from North Lancashire to London in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The team started the fundraiser at Tewitfield on the Lancaster Canal.

They then kayaked through rivers and canals in Preston, Manchester, Birmingham, Rugby, and Oxford, before finishing their odyssey at London’s Teddington Lock on October 1.

They took on the challenge because cancer has affected their families.

So far they have raised £7,000 and would love to top £10,000.

Clive said the adventure, which was his idea, took a lot of planning.

“We kayaked from just south of Kendal to London via canals, rivers and estuaries to connect the long and gruelling 400 mile route.

“This was all unsupported and we were living like Bear Grylls - no B&BS, no hotels.

Clive said: “I’m a cancer survivor, but it’s not all about me.

“We all know someone with cancer and that’s why we did this.”

“Lots of permissions had to be sourced and I can’t thank George Dickinson and the Canal Riverside Turst enough for all their help,” he said.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kendaltolondon