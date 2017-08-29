Cracking role for Daventry dancer

A dream has come true for a Daventry dancer who has landed a role in a prestigious double bill.

Caitlin Faires, 15, is enjoying rehearsals for Nutcracker Suite and Ballet Etudes.

She was one of 200 young hopeful dancers who took part in auditions and will play the Sugar Flower.

It will be presented by English Youth Ballet at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from September 29 - 30.

The ballet will star international principal dancers Phillip Tunstall, Monica Tapiador, Samantha Camejo, Amy Drew and Oliver Speers.

All the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production will be performed by 100 of the finest dancers aged eight – 18 from the local area.

Janet Lewis MBE said: “The music by Carl Czerny is absolutely beautiful and the ballet cleverly introduces the audience to the rigours of classical ballet training and performance.”

Tickets available from the box office on 01902 429212.