Couple tie knot and help Phoebe’s fund

A Braunston woman whose grandaughter suffers from a rare skin condition has inspired a couple to raise funds for her charity through their wedding.

Marina and James Wichard wanted their wedding guests to donate funds to a small charity instead of buying them gifts.

Generous friends and relateives donated £1,726.26 to the Phoeba Research Fund in honour of Phebe Crowson.

Zoe Crowson said her daughter has Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDE). The condition causes the skin to blister at the slightest touch and there is no cure.

Zoe said: “I’m simply overwhelmed and humbled that people that haven’t even met us would support our cause.”

For more information visit www.phoeberesearch.org.uk