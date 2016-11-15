Couple mark a diamond day

A couple marked their 60 wedding anniversary with their family, friends, and the Mayor of Daventry.

Gillian and David Castle (pictured right), from Harpole, celebrated their diamond anniversary on Thursday November 10.

They marked the milestone with a family party (pictured top) at the Wheatsheaf Care Home in Daventry.

Mrs Castle was born in Harpole in August 1938, while Mr Castle was born in Ealing, West London in December 1933. The couple met purely by chance when David stayed on a farm in Harpole, prior to being called up for national service. He served two years in the Royal Artillery, being demobbed in September 1954.

They kept in touch by letter during his National Service, and in 1956 they married in Northampton. For two years they lived in Middlesex, but then moved to Harpole with their son Grahame.

Mrs Castle worked from home making curtains and soft furnishings and was also an accomplished dressmaker. Mr Castle worked in a number of small engineering companies before joining Herbet Ingersoll until closure, and then Cummins at Daventry from where he retired after 23 years service in December 1996.

They have two children, Grahame and Janet, four grandchildren – Adam, Ashley, Beth and Ross, and two great grandchildren Harry and Daisy.

The couple have a passion for dogs, gardening and looking after their grand and great grandchildren. David played cricket for Harpole for nearly 20 years.

The also travelled extensively throughout the UK. On David’s retirement they travelled to many overseas countries including America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In February 2011 Gillian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and went into a care home in April 2013.