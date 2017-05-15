Country show at Lamport Hall has something for all the family

A traditional show for all the family is taking place at Lamport Hall.

The Lamport Festival of Country Life returns this May bank holiday weekend.

The Edwardian stables host a wide range of plants, crafts, antiques and a food hall showcasing local produce.

In the parkland are countless displays for the whole family, from falconry, owls, working horses and guide dogs for the blind to classic cars and traditional rural craft workers such as a blacksmith, rope makers and carvers. There will be a record line up of 18 full-sized steam engines and, weather permitting, a Battle of Britain flypast each afternoon

Sauls of Spratton will be among those providing refreshments, alongside a traditional beer tent.

Now in its 30th year, Lamport’s country festival is one of the oldest events in the region, attracting around 10,000 visitors each year. All proceeds help towards the cost of preserving Lamport Hall, which is cared for by a charitable trust.

The event runs on Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, 10am to 5pm each day. Parking is free and dogs on leads are welcome.

Admission prices are adult £9, OAP £8, children (5-18) £5, children under 5 go free, Family Ticket (two adults and two children 5-18) £25.

The hall and gardens at Lamport will also be open to visitors on both days, 2pm to 5pm (separate admission prices apply). Full details are available on the hall’s website: www.lamporthall.co.uk.