Council urges Daventry district groups planning seasonal fundraising events to apply for grants

Community groups planning fundraising events in the run up to Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas are urged to get in touch with Daventry District Council for a grant.

One-off grants of up to £500 are available to help groups in the Daventry district put on events for the wider community.

Applicants must demonstrate they have support from their town or parish council and must also match any funding they receive.

Applications should be submitted at least four weeks before the planned event and applicants will be notified of a decision within two weeks of their submission.

Seasonal events that have benefited from grants in the past include a firework display, pantomime, and a Christmas dinner for senior citizens, providing entertainment for the local community as well as valued funds for local good causes.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “Summer may be over but there are lots of opportunities for voluntary and community groups to get involved and put on events in the coming months and I would urge them to contact the Council to see how we might help.”

For more information about community grants offered by DDC, including the eligibility criteria for each grant, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/communitygrants or phone community development co-ordinator Tim Cantwell on 01327 871100.