Could you volunteer and help save a life?

Volunteers in the Daventry area are needed to step forward as first aiders with St John Ambulance.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is needed fort he roles as necessary training will be given.

Volunteers with no first aid experience can expect to attain a reasonable level of proficiency after six to nine months.

The adult volunteers will all be given the chance to attend events in the local community and provide life saving first aid to members of the public.

All potential volunteers must be over 18 and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.

Amir Mahmood, District HR Lead in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland, said: “We are looking for committed volunteers with a caring nature, keen to give some hours of their time to support the public by providing first aid at events.

“Please get in touch if you’d like to know more about the organisation and how you could get involved.”

If you’re over 18 and want to help save lives in your community, St John Ambulance would like to hear from you.

People under 18 can join one of the charity’s youth programmes. T

Anyone interested in one of these roles can contact Amir for an informal chat at amir.mahmood@sja.org.uk or email east-mids-volunteering@sja.org.uk indicating which unit location is of interest.

To find out more about St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org