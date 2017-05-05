Conservatives hold seat in Daventry by-election

The by-election for a Daventry District Council seat saw the Conservative Party hold the position as UKIP were pushed into last place by the Green Party.

Malcolm Longley was elected to the Long Buckby Ward with a total of 1170 votes after a 43.81 per cent turnout.

Mr Longley received more than double the amount of votes for Labour’s Susan Myers, who finished second with 565 votes.

Neil Farmer, the Liberal Democrats’ candidate, came third with 253.

UKIP failed to make an impact on the ballot as Ian Dexter received 151 votes, 18 less than Green Party candidate Tom Harper with 169.

A total of 2312 votes were cast in the by-election in a ward with an electorate size of 5277.

One ballot was rejected because the person had voted for more candidates than entitled to, and three were wither unmarked or wholly void for uncertainty.

The by-election was called after Councillor Diana Osborne resigned her seat in March.

