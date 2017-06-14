COMPETITION: Chance to win Women’s Tour jersey

We’ve teamed up with OVO Energy, proud sponsors of the Women’s Tour and Tour of Britain, to give one lucky reader the chance to win a replica leader’s jersey, signed by the winner herself!

Last Wednesday the OVO Energy Women’s Tour cycled through Daventry as part of the 650km road race that ended in London on Sunday 11th June, where Kasia Niewiadoma was crowned the winner.

For your chance to win a piece of cycling history, simply answer the question below:

Who won the 2016 Women’s Tour?

a. Lizzie Armistead

b. Laura Trott

c. Joanna Rowsell

This year, spectators at the OVO Energy Women’s Tour were allowed to compete for the coveted leader’s jersey themselves through a Virtual Reality Cycling Challenge while also making their local communities greener.

Tackling one of the Tour’s most gruelling hill climbs – the climb to Middleton Top in Derbyshire – fans put on a virtual reality headset, jumped on a bike, and pedalled to complete the climb in the fastest time possible for the chance to win a replica OVO Energy leader’s jersey.

For every person who participated, OVO Energy will donate three trees to as part of its commitment to powering a sustainable future.