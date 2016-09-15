Sue’s got fitness bug!

Ten years ago, Sue Whitling was three and a half stone overweight and never exercised.

She got bitten by the fitness bug after taking part in a charity run and now has her own studio in Crick.

The open day is on Sunday.

Sue wants to show people that exercise doesn’t need to be scary.

“I’m not a typical gym bunny,” she said.

“I went from hating exercise to loving it, and I want to show people how much fun it can be.”

Sue’s journey started when she was persuaded to run a 5k Race for Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK in 2006.

“It was so hard, but I was determined to do it for my mum,” she said.

“I began to love it. I ran the Brighton Marathon in 2011 and in the June I qualified as a personal trainer.

“When people come to me who are overweight and unfit I know exactly where they are. And the whole thing about my classes is that they feel good about themselves. It’s not a pressured environment, there are no mirrors, everyone is friendly, and everybody encourages everybody else. And, we have a really good laugh.”

“People can come and try as many types of exercise as they like for free, and there’s also a nutritionist on hand, so they can book a free health style analysis. There are also special classes for children aged 8–12 and 13–16 years.”

She runs Sweat studio at Crick Sports Field Community Centre, Yelvertoft Road.

Her business has boomed in the last four years.

She started with ten clients and she now has more than 500, attending classes including boxing, weights, circuits, step, and cycling. Most of her classes are built around the Vibe exercise-to-music concept, pioneered by international fitness instructor Delvin Clarke.

Contact Sue Whitling at 0774 8591307. Information is also available on the Sweat Northants Vibe Centre Facebook page.

An open day is being held at the studio from noon on Sunday.