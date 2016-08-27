Riding the rails in Long Buckby

Who remembers Long Buckby station when it looked like this?

This photo was found in the archives with no date on it, but I think it’s safe to guess it was taken in 1981.

It shows the old Long Buckby Train Station buildings on the anniversary of the station opening.

The station was opened in 1881 by the London and North Western Railway.

Long Buckby was one of several stations along the loop line between Rugby and Northampton. Former stations include Crick and Kilsby, Althorp Park and Church Brampton. All the other stations between the two towns were closed in the 1960s, but Long Buckby survived. There are proposals for a new station to open along the line, Rugby Parkway, close to DIRFT.