Objections made to bigger estate scheme near Kilsby

A proposal to increase the number of homes being built on a plot of land outside a village will go before councillors next week.

Controversial plans to build homes off the A361 in Kilsby are set to go before planners at Daventry District Council on Wednesday September 21 - not September 14 as mistakenly printed in the newspaper.

The application is to build 48 homes on a plot to the east of the A361 as it heads out the village towards Daventry.

The site already has outline permission for 42 homes.

Kilsby Parish Council has lodged objections to the scheme, covering issues like the increase in house numbers, the way the estate is set back from the road, lack of pedestrian links, lack of public open space, and major concerns over traffic entering and exiting the development from the A361.

The parish council also points out the mix of houses is contrary to their local plan, being made up largely of four and five bedroom homes while evidence shows the village needs one and two bedroom homes. Although smaller properties are included in the development, they are all under the developer’s required affordable housing provision, and will not be available on the open market.

The planning officer’s report states that the highways issues were covered by the outline permission for the site, therefore only layout, scale and appearance can be considered this time.

Overall they say the application is acceptable, and the development sustainable, and hence have recommended it for approval.

Also back on the agenda is the proposed permanent motocross track on land next to the M1 north of Crick.

The application is to allow the permanent change of use of the land – currently under permitted development rights motocross events can only be held on a few days a year.

The application has previously been before the committee, recommended for approval. Councillors voted to defer making a decision to allow them to visit the site while it was in use, and for the noise assessment to be reviewed.

A visit was organised, but was cancelled as not enough councillors were available.

The independent review of the noise report backs the conclusion into the environmental impact, judged by planning officers to be acceptable. The application is again recommended for approval.