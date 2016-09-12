Fun and friendship with cadets

Fun, friendship, action and adventure is guaranteed with the Army cadets in Daventry.

Detachments from A Company LNR Army Cadet Force are holding open evenings as part of ACF Openweek 2016.

The Army Cadets is one of the UK’s biggest and best voluntary youth organisations for people young aged 12-18 and adult volunteers around the UK.

In LNR ACF alone, there are 1,264 cadets and 207 adult volunteers.

A Company Open Evenings gives local people a rare chance to discover what cadets and adult volunteers actually do, to ‘have a go’ at a range of typical cadet activities and to find out how the organisation is helping young people, parents and the local community.

The Army Cadets gives young people access to a wide range of challenging activities - some with a military theme, some not - that they can’t find elsewhere. The organisation’s progressive training programme provides a huge range of activities from fieldcraft, adventurous training and sports, through to music and first aid. There are also opportunities to get nationally recognised qualifications (including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award), to go away to weekend and summer camps, and to take part in national and international expeditions and competitions.

Lieutenant Maria Walding said: “Although the Army Cadets is sponsored by the Army, it’s a youth organisation run by volunteers - men and women from all sorts of backgrounds. We aim to help young people to develop independence, confidence and the ability to step up to any challenge.

“We inspire young people to be good citizens and challenge them to aim high and go further in life, whatever their career plans may be.”

Visit www.armycadets.com/lnracf or call 0116 277 9701 to find out more.