Community groups in Daventry urged to sign up for no waste scheme

Charities and community groups in Daventry are urged to sign up to a scheme that lets them collect surplus food from their local Tesco store.

The food is free, and will include fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables, bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Since launching in February 2016, the initiative, Community Food Connection, has helped provide 11 million meals to over 5,800 charities and community groups, whose service users might otherwise go hungry. In Daventry 6,410 meals have been donated and have already benefited local charities. Tesco has stated its commitment to ensure no food fit for human consumption will go to waste from their UK retail operations by the end of 2017.

Rob Lane, store director for Daventry, said: “We’re so proud to already support local charities and community groups through Community Food Connection from our larger stores in Daventry and to be able to extend that support to our convenience stores is fantastic.

“We are looking forward to forging more strong links with local charities and community groups in Daventry, and supporting their efforts to help more vulnerable people in our community.”

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the scheme, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud