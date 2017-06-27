Community chooses public art to go on show in Daventry

Two new pieces of public art for Daventry’s Middlemore estate have been chosen by residents.

A sundial and a rain tree will be installed on the estate after winning the public vote during a consultation.

The sundial consists of a ring of stones and solar-powered lights and is interactive, requiring a person to stand in the middle in order to cast a shadow.

The rain tree will see ‘droplets’ of fused glass suspended on steel cables from a framework hidden in the branches of a tree.

Artist Wendy Briggs is currently working with officers from Daventry District Council and members of the Middlemore Residents’ Association to determine the best spot for each piece of art, ahead of submitting an application for planning permission.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure on Daventry District Council, said: “Wendy has worked hard with the community throughout this process to come up with some wonderful designs, seeking help from local schoolchildren as well as residents.

“The two designs chosen were clear winners in the public vote, so I’m sure these pieces of art will be enjoyed and cherished for years to come.

“There will also be further opportunities for people to take part in creating the artwork in the coming months, so please look out for these and get involved if you can.”

People will have the chance to make some of the glass rain droplets that will be included in the rain tree design during sessions at the Middlemore Fete on Sunday, July 23.

The art project is being funded by three of the housing developers who built Middlemore, as part of their planning obligations, and is being overseen by the district council’s community projects team. The money provided can only be spent on a piece of public art.

Wendy has been keen throughout the project to involve local people directly in her design work, with the sundial and rain tree designs chosen following a public display at the Middlemore Farm Pub during May.