Committee advised to raise no objections to 1,900 home bid in the west of Northampton

Planning officers have recommended that a village-sized housing plan - which promises to complete an unfinished relief road in the west of Northampton - is approved.

Barwood Developments submitted a planning application for 1,900 new homes, shops and amenities on land to off Sandy Lane, Harpole in July.

The so called Road to Nowhere off the A4500 would be completed as part of Barwood's 1,900 home scheme.

The huge new estate to the west of Duston would fill the Norwood Farm site north of the A4500 Weedon Road and would include a new school and community centre.

The scheme also comes with a pledge from Barwood to finally complete the highway dubbed the ‘Road to Nowhere’, whose junction off Weedon Road has been closed off since it was laid eight years ago.

If completed, the road will in effect link Harlestone Road to Swan Valley.

More directly, it would join Upton Valley Way, which was completed in May 2009, and the ‘new’ Sandy Lane, which opened in January 2011.

Due to the way council boundary lines are drawn, the plan will be decided by South Northamptonshire Council.

The bid is due to come before Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, September 27, for consultation.

But a report compiled before planning officers and which will to go before the committee, recommends “no objection” is made.

It states: “The impacts on the surrounding landscape have been considered...and overall it is considered that the proposed development would not harm the setting.”

It adds that the proposed retail part of the scheme would have “no adverse impact on either Northampton town centre or on any of the borough’s district or local centres.”

As the application site forms part of the Northampton Related Development Area, any open spaces and parks would have to be based on the standards required by Northampton Borough Council as defined in the authority’s Planning Obligations Strategy.

The planning committee is due to meet at 6pm on Tuesday, September 27, in the Jeffrey Room of the Guildhall.