Colourful way to help poorly Newnham boy Harry

A poorly little boy from Newnham has been given a helping hand by three estate agents.

Ryan Green, James Pacey and Kate Preece from Harrison Murray Estate Agency in Northampton took part in the recent 2017 Colour Run in Wembley Park to raise money for Harry Charlesworth.

They ran 5k, weaving through a series of ‘Color Zones’, to raise over £400 for Harry.

Harry suffers from cerebral palsy and a number of other complex conditions after experiencing strokes during birth meaning he has significant ongoing healthcare needs.

Just a couple of months ago Harrison Murray also donated £500 sponsorship for a Helping Harry Trust curry night - an event that raised a total of over £2,000.

Estate agency manager Alan Young said: “Harry’s story is one that has touched all of our hearts and we pledged our ongoing support to him several months ago when we sponsored the curry night.

“Three of the team then came up with the idea of taking part in the Colour Run and we are all extremely proud of them for completing the event and, even more importantly, raising such a great amount for The Helping Harry Trust.”

Harry’s mother Hayley said every penny will help care for baby Harry.

To find out more, visit the Helping Harry Trust Facebook page.