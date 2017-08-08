Colourful Daventry fundraiser in memory of caring Amber

Funds are being raised in Daventry in memory of a caring woman who collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest aged just 26.

Emily Nown, who runs the Nail Retreat in Daventry and make-up artist Candice Fuller are holding a raffle throughout August finishing with a 12-hour nailathon next month. They are raising money for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) after the untimely death of their friend and client Amber Robinson.

Emily said: “Amber was 26 years old, in relatively good health and had no known heart conditions, when she suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed at work after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Despite the amazing care that she received in hospital, Amber passed away four days later.

Her death was recorded as SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome).

She said Amber was kind and caring and always had a smile on her face.

“Amber was amazing,” said Emily. “She wanted everyone to be happy. She recently got engaged and was busy planning her wedding. Her death has left her family and friends devastated.”

Every week in the UK at least 12 fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions, cardiac screening can help save young lives, young people should have the choice to be screened.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase from either branches of the salons Wharf farm, Kilsby Lane, CV21 4PN or 9 St. John’s square, Daventry NN11 4FG.

Bookings can be made for the ‘Nailathon’ by contacting Emily 07581227121 or Candice 07961091625.