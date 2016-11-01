College gets set for move into new building in Daventry

Staff and students at a Daventry college are packing up their things ahead of a move to a new facility.

Northampton College is preparing to close its old buildings off Badby Road West in Daventry and move into the brand new facilities being completed just next door.

The college is hoping to make the move later in November as building work draws to a close.

The new ‘state-of-the-art’ college building has facilities including industry-standar workshops for motor vehicle engineering, new library facilities, contemporary hairdressing and beauty therapy salons, ICT and Mac suites, teaching space for healthcare and childcare, plus dedicated provision for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The multi-million pound campus will also be home to the college’s new Digital Academy, set to teach students software, coding, web development, games design and social media.

In addition the college is expanding its apprenticeships programme, with growing numbers of vacancies in the Daventry area for students to ‘earn while they learn’.

Businesses interested in taking on or training an apprentice can contact the college via business.centre@northamptoncollege.ac.uk.

As well as getting new facilities the curriculum on offer at the Daventry campus is being revamped to include a range of study programmes for technical and professional qualifications, plus English, maths and employability skills.

As soon as the staff and students have moved into the new building, work will start on the demolition of the old facilities.

The old site and part of the college’s playing fields are set to be redeveloped for homes – with the income from the land sale being used to fund the new college building.