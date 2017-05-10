Cold weather fails to deter generous Daventry residents for charity town takeover

An icy-cold wind failed to cool the enthusiasm or the warmth of the people of Daventry as they came out to support Macmillan Cancer Support’s takeover day of the town on Saturday.

With counting of the final collection boxes still going on, organisers say they are well on course to raise more than £4,000 from the day.

The Daventry Mayor and Muggy presenting Danetre with their trophy.

Shops and businesses around Bowen Square, Sheaf Street and High Street were decorated with bunting and balloons while many laid on cakes, drinks and special fundraising offers as the town was ‘painted green’.

Live music, face painting and other entertainment throughout the day ensured there was fun for all the family.

Ellen Finn, regional fund raising manager for Macmillan, said: “There was a really fun atmosphere around the town from first thing in the morning until the big band concert finale in the iCon at the end of the day.

“I really want to thank all the businesses who took part and the people of Daventry for their enthusiastic support. Special thanks to our street collectors who braved the Arctic conditions; they raised over £1,100 alone. It was a huge success.”

Macmillan day in Daventry. Rebecca Haskew (front), Charmaine Class, Lucy Melvin and Emma Salisbury from Classic Cutz.

Macmillan mascot, Muggy, was an early visitor to shops around the town while, by lunchtime, local pub Early Doors in Prince William Walk was reporting brisk trade for its specially brewed Purest Green ale. It had sold the whole barrel by the evening, raising more than £500 for the charity.

In the afternoon attention switched to the Macmillan Cup football match at Daventry Town Football Club and the tea dance and taster session at Academy No1 dance. Door tickets, raffle and teas here also raised over £500.

By the evening the music was in full swing with live DJs at Chasers and crowds flocking to the big band concert by Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band at the iCon. This highlight of the day, sponsored by local specialist driver agency, Driver Require, attracted over 150 people and raised around £700 on the night.

The Daventry Macmillan Support Group is still counting donations and also trying to decide whether to stage the event again next year.