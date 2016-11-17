Cobblers players bring cup along to Daventry school

Players and coaches from Northampton Town FC dropped in at a Daventry school on Tuesday to meet pupils.

Youth team players James Hammond and Joe Iaciofano answered questions from youngsters at the Abbey Academy about what it took to become a footballer and what their life is like on and off the pitch now.

Coaching sessions were also run by the Cobblers team for the pupils.

The pupils also go to see the Sky Bet League 2 trophy up close, which was won by the Cobblers earlier this year when they were crowned league champions.