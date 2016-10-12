Coach helps Ellie go for gold

Daventry coach Andy Sharp has had an outstanding summer at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Andy, who has coached at Northampton Swimming Club since 2005, was in Rio at the Paralympics watching his protégé Ellie Robinson racing in the 50m Butterfly where she took the gold medal in a new Paralympic record.

Ellie also won a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle at the meet and broke 3 British Records whilst swimming 4 personal bests. During the season Andy Sharp also coached Ellie to a world record in the 100m butterfly.

Her achievements in Rio were outstanding and exceeded expectations; her success is due to sound coaching principles and the dedication and commitment of both athlete, coach and Northampton Swimming Club.

Representatives at Northampton Swimming Club said they are proud of the success of its coaches and athletes and congratulated Andy on his success.

Jacquie Marshall, Northampton SC director, praised the dedication to his sport working his way through the swimming pathway from Learn To Swim to international Coaching.

“We’re proud to have coaches of this calibre and look forward to future successes,” she added.

Coach Andy Sharp with Ellie Robinson, paralympic gold medallist