Club hops to it for charity

Fundraisers hopped to it to help the British Heart Foundation.

Members of Long Buckby Hockey Club held a Sausage and Cider night and split the proceeds with the charity.

Club secretray Abbie Arnull said: “The night was held last Friday for members, friends and family to raise money.

“Attendees enjoyed a glass of cider on arrival, a buffet of 12 different varieties of sausages and a chance to partake in frog racing – with wooden frogs that is.

“It was well attended and we would like to say a big thank you to all those who supported the event.

