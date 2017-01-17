Club celebrates 25 years of friendship

A club in West Haddon is celebrating 25 years of fine food and friendship.

West Haddon Lunch Club was founded 25 years ago by Gillian Goodrich and Patricia Davis, with help from Val Fellowes and Maureen Wilkes.

During that time there have been many volunteer cooks, helpers and drivers ensuring the success of the club.

Keith Wilkes, who lives in West Haddon, said: “They give of their time freely to provide a three course cooked lunch in the social environment of the village hall for members who are normally senior citizens - or people of accumulating longevity as we prefer to call ourselves!”

A speech was given by Pat Davis at the aniversary lunch, which was held at the Pytchley Hotel in the village.

“We had an excellent meal and a really good celebration,” said Keith.

“Thanks must go to Greta Orcherton who baked our wonderful celebration cake and to Jim and his team at the Pytchley for their splendid food and service.

“We were particularly pleased that this event was attended by our oldest member Vera Smith who is 97 years of age and hopes to get a telegram from the Queen in three years’ time.”

The lunch club is open to new members and lunch is served every Wednesday in West Haddon Village Hall.

There is a summer lunch outing at a venue chosen by members, and the children from West Haddon Primary School join the club and sing carols in December which our members say they enjoy and appreciate very much.

For further details of joining the lunch club please contact Greta Orcherton (01788 510702), Pat Davis (01788 8225350) or Enid O’Shaughnessy (01788 510754).