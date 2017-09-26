Close friends of Daventry mum who died of cancer to hold coffee morning in her honour and in aid of Macmillan

A coffee morning raising money for Macmillan nurses is being held in memory of a Daventry mother who passed away last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

The event on Friday, September 29 at Daventry Rugby Club is part of a nationwide World's Biggest Coffee Morning initiative in support of the cancer charity.

Isobel, Sue and Vic

Sue Marshall was 42 when she was diagnosed with cancer. A competitive runner who lived a healthy lifestyle, she booked a visit to her GP after discovering a lump on her chest and becoming unusually out of breath.

An x-ray showed widespread tumours with further investigation and tests confirmed Ewing's Sarcoma, a condition rarely seen in adults.

Throughout the chemotherapy, she continued to be involved with family trips to the zoo and theme parks with her daughter Isobel and husband Vic.

During the last few months of her life, Sue's condition dramatically deteriorated, although she stayed at home with Vic caring for her full-time with occasional help from the Macmillan team and close friends.

Despite crippling pain, Sue managed to attend a Macmillan coffee morning last September where, with inner strength, she sat down and enjoyed a piece of cake and coffee with friends.

"This year we would like to dedicate our Macmillan coffee morning in honour of Sue Marshall who was the bravest woman we know, and really battled to the end," said one of the coffee morning's organisers.

The event will run from 10am until 2pm this Friday, and there will be a raffle from 11.30am supported by independent Daventry companies.

All cake donations are welcome and the rugby club will take delivery of cakes between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday.