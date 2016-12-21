Christmas bin collections in Daventry district

Details have been released for festive bin and recycling collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

All waste and recycling collections in Daventry district will take place as usual over Christmas and New Year, including on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and on the bank holidays.

Brown bins will be suspended for two weeks between Monday, December 26, and Saturday, January 7, inclusive.

Households are urged to recycle as much as possible – excess non-recyclable waste and black bins with raised lids will not be collected.

Large cardboard will be collected for two weeks from Monday, December 26, to Saturday, January 7. Boxes should be flattened as much as possible, and people are asked not to put boxes inside other boxes.

Extra recycling may be placed in clear or white bags next to your boxes – do not use black or green bags.

Real Christmas trees will be collected on brown bin days in weeks starting January 16 and January 30. Trees should be broken up and put in the bin, or left by the side.

Extra waste, recycling and Christmas trees can also be taken to household waste recycling centres.

There are no communal collection points for Christmas trees.