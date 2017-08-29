Chris Heaton-Harris nominates Crick pub chef for national award

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has nominated pub chef Kieran McLoughney for this year's parliamentary pub chef of the year award.

The award asks MPs to put forward the names of their favourite pub chef, or chefs, in their constituency with the winners receiving a cash prize for £500.

Chef Kieran, of The Moorings pub in Crick, will be judged by an expert panel that will decide whether he is shortlisted for the final stage, the cook-off.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I felt my nominee perfectly fitted every aspect of the parliamentary pub chef award criteria, and always goes above and beyond for customers at The Moorings pub.

"I believe awards such as these are incredibly important and can help give a significant amount of support for pubs within my constituency by helping to attract new customers.

"Awards also demonstrate the outstanding service that pub chefs and locals offer. Winning an award or even being nominated is testament to the work ethic and dedication that pub chefs and locals have to offer."

The nomination sees Kieran join a host of chefs up and down the country compete for the accolade of pub chef of the year from the two categories, pub chef and young pub chef.

He will be judged by a panel from organisers the British Beer and Pub Association and All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, from sponsors Nestlé Professional, as well as TV guest chef presenter and former Michelin star holder, Paul Merret.

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the BBPA said: “With pubs serving around a billion meals each year it is important to recognise the contribution pub chefs make to the eating out experience in this country.

"The outstanding range of culinary options that span from breakfast to evening meals demonstrates the huge wealth of creativity in pub kitchens, big and small.

"Many leading, well-known celebrity chefs have ventured into the pub arena helping to further boost the quality of food in pubs, whilst still making it an affordable treat. Our aim is to highlight the talented chefs around the country, help spot future stars and encourage more young people to consider training and working as a chef in a pub."